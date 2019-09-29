Key Taliban commander killed in Ghazni

AT News Report

KABUL: A key commander of Taliban group was killed during an airstrike conducted in southern Ghazni province, defense ministry said Sunday.

Ministry Spokesman Fawad Aman said Abdul Hanan, Taliban’s key commander was killed during airstrike carried out in Khoghyani district.

The killed commander was a member of military commission of the Taliban in Ghazni as well.

This comes as Afghan security forces killed over 340 Taliban militants in latest operation carried out across the country in the past two days. 99 more insurgents were wounded.