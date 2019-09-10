Key Taliban commander killed in Paktia airstrike

AT News Report

KABUL: TheResolute Supports Mission in Afghanistan conductedairstrikes on Monday afternoon in southern Paktia province, killing a key Taliban commander, Allah Noor, along with seven other militants, local official said Tuesday.

The aerial operation has targeted Taliban’s hideout in in Sarkal village of AryoubZazai district, where according to provincial police spokesman, SardarWaliTabasom, three other Taliban group leaders were also among deaths.

The group leaders were identified as Zahid also known as Fedaee, Shamal known as Wafadar, and Gul Nazar known as Abubakar.Tabasom added that a Taliban vehicle was eliminated during the airstrikes.

Taliban group did not comment in regards so far.