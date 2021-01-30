Key Taliban Leader along 33 Fighters Killed in Helmand

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban’s military commission in-charge along with his 33 fighters was killed during a latest crackdown carried out by the Afghan security forces in southern Helmand province, officials said on Saturday.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) conducted joint operation supported by Air Forces in Nawa district of Helmand, in which 34 Taliban rebels, including Abdul Wali well-known as Mujahid the Taliban military in-charge for the district were killed, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense.

According to the statement, Mawlawi Atiqullah the deputy of the red unit of the Taliban for the district and another commander of the group were also among the killed militants.

Three vehicles and 28 rifles of weapons of the enemy destroyed during operation in the area, underlined the statement.