Key Taliban member killed in Helmand airstrike: Taliban terms Manan Akhund’s death as a ‘big loss’

AT News Report-KABUL: After Taliban’s shadow governor for southern Helmand province, who is also a key member of the Taliban group, has killed in an airstrike, the Taliban insurgents termed it as a big loss.

Helmand governor’s office in a statement on Sunday said that Mullah Mohammad Rahim Mannan, also known as Mullah Mannan Akhund, head of Taliban’s military commission and designated governor of Helmand, was killed in a drone strike in the province.

The airstrike was conducted in Nawzad district, the statement said, adding four other Taliban member, including his two spokesmen were also killed in the air raid.

The Taliban insurgents in a statement confirmed Mullah Mannan’s death, saying his death was a “big loss.”

The statement said that Mannan was killed in an airstrike by US Saturday night.