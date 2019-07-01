Key Taliban members among 45 rebels killed in Balkh airstrike

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 45 Taliban fighters, including nine commanders and key figures of the group were killed during an airstrike carried out by Resolute Support Mission in northern Balkh province on Sunday.

Deputy Spokesman for Ministry of Defense, Fawad Aman said that 45 Taliban fighters, including commanders and shadow district chiefs of the group among killed militants.

Fatalities on part of Taliban occurred after Resolute Support Mission conducted an airstrike in Sholgara district of Balkh province on Sunday pre-dawn.

He said that Taliban shadow district chief for Charbolak district, Mawulawi Turabi, Taliban shadow district chief for Sholgara district, Mawlawi Hanan, Taliban shadow district chief for Chamtal district, Gul Nabi, Deputy for shadow district chief of Sholgara, Mullah Nasim, the group military in-charge for Chamtal district, Mawlawi Jawid, Taliban group leader for Sholgara district, Mawlawi Najeebullah, Taliban commander for Sholgara district, Mawlawi Nazir and group leader for Chamtal district, Abdulhai are those commanders and key shadow governors that among 45 fighters killed in the airstrike.

Meanwhile, 209 Shaheen Military Corps Spokesman Hanif Rezaiee confirmed that 45 Taliban fighters including nine commanders and shadow governors of the group were killed during the airstrike.

Resolute Support Mission airstrike targeted a gathering of group’s in Sholgara district at around 2:00am local time, in which key Taliban members killed, he added.