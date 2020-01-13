Khalid steps up warnings amid more civilian deaths

AT News

KABUL: Talking in the graduation ceremony of the Commando Forces in Kabul on Monday, the acting minister of defense, Asadullah Khalid called on the security forces to respect the values of human rights and avoid civilians’ casualties during the operations.

Citing election process as an example, Khalid said that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have kept their impartiality in every type of political issues. In part of his speech, he asked the Afghan forces to be not worried about the reports of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“We have a strategic agreement with US, we are partners,” he said, adding, “Don’t be worried if they leave, you have to understand that US has not come to Afghanistan to stay forever neither NATO.”

While expressing support to the government’s peace plane, the acting minister said the security forces will not allow the achievements – gained during past decades to be perished.