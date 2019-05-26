Khalid terms Taliban’s spring offensive as failure

AT News Reports

KABUL: The Acting Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid says that the Taliban’ spring offensive or so called Al-Fath has miserable been failed, adding the group has not been able to make any progress in the battlefield so far.

Khalid talking in a ceremony to introduce new commander for the Special Forces Corps, emphasized that the National Security Forces have suppressed the Taliban and thwarted their subversive attacks.

“Taliban and their supporters have made final efforts against the government but faced the iron hand of the national security forces and miserable defeated”, defense minister said.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry said that over 1,100 Taliban have been killed or wounded by the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces within 20 days across the country.

The newly appointed commander for the special force’s crop, Mohammad Farid Ahmadi warned the foreign terrorists to leave the Afghan soil or it will be turned into their graveyard.

“We together with the government would change the path of peace and war,” he said.

After announcing their Spring Offensive, the Taliban insurgents carried out couples of terroristic attacks in the country in government and none government offices. Recently the rebels attacked one of the aid organization (Counterpart) in capital Kabul, killing nine and wounding tens of civilians.

This comes as the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad winded up his sixth round of talks with the Taliban negotiation members on about a month ago in Doha.

Khalilzad recently tweeted that a peace process to bring political settlement in Afghanistan is the priority of the US.