Khalili rejects Taliban’s Emirate system

AT News

KABUL: Mohammad Karim Khalili, former chairman of the high peace council, rejected the Taliban’s governance system of Emirate, saying it would “never return under the peace title”.

Khalili also called on the foreigners to respect the wills of the people of Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion of the Martyr’s Week on Tuesday in Kabul, Khalili called peace a need to the people of Afghanistan, urging that no obstruction should be put by anyone on the road to peace. He, however, emphasized that peace doesn’t mean “return to the past either the near past or the far past”, a reference to the Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule.

Khalili said that Afghanistan would not go back to the “dark era”, because there is a new Afghan nation who will not let to return to the past despite maintain the honors it had gained in the past.

“We need to save ourselves from the evil of war and bring a lasting peace by logic and justice.”

He acknowledged that Taliban are part of Afghanistan, but said they should live along the Afghan nation. “We do not speak on surrender because it is illogic and Taliban should not think about the return of their Emirate.”



Khalili thanked on behalf of the people of Afghanistan to the international community for their humanitarian assistance, but said that peace was an issue of the people of Afghanistan which the foreigners should respect.

Khalili who served as vice president for 13 years under Hamid Karzai, urged on the national unity, saying that Afghanistan is in a tinny situation that needs people’s more solidarity to defend their home against terrorism.



