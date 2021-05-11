Khalilzad calls on Afghan warring parties to speed up peace efforts

AT News

KABUL: The U.S. appoint man for the Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad urged the Afghan warring parties to accelerate the peace negotiations, saying that the Afghans deserve a political settlement and end to the “senseless” war.

He cited the remarks in the reaction to the Taliban’s announcement of three-day ceasefire to mark the holidays of Eid-al-fitr. “I welcome the announcements by the Taliban and the Afghan government to observe an Eid ceasefire. Violence has been horrific in recent weeks, and the Afghan people have paid the price,” he said.

Earlier, the Taliban leadership instructed its fighters to halt offensive during the days of Eid.

However, the ceasefire announcement of the group was welcomed by the Afghan government, top influential figures and the U.S., Khalilzad said that the “Afghans deserve much more: a political settlement and a permanent ceasefire. We therefore urge accelerated negotiations among Afghans on a political settlement and an end to this senseless war. This is what the Afghan people yearn for. The United States stands with them.”

The U.S. envoy in an interview with the DER SPIEGEL News said that the U.S. will not abandon Afghanistan.

“Actually, the Afghan people are longing for peace. And there has to be peace. There is no better alternative. The alternative is an endless war. That’s not what the Afghan people want. That’s not what the United States wants. That’s not what the region needs or wants. And that’s not what our allies and partners in Europe and NATO want,” he added.