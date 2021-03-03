Khalilzad discussed participatory Govt in meetings with Afghan politicians

AT News

KABUL: The United States envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad who is in Kabul, has offered his new plan about the Afghan solution to the government and political figures of Afghanistan, an official at the US department of state said.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Wednesday that if the Afghan officials and politicians agree with Khalilzad’s scheme, a grand meeting would be held with the participation of government officials, outstanding politicians and representatives from Afghanistan’s neighboring countries as well as states involved in Afghanistan affairs.

The official said that the United Nations would chair the new meeting.

The possibility of participatory government was also discussed between Afghan leaders and Khalilzad. Based on reports, a large number of politicians supported the new plan which included the participation of Taliban.

The comments come days after media reports about the possibility of another Bonn conference. The first Afghan conference was held in Bonn in November 2001 that shaped a post-Taliban administration.

The second Bonn conference is reported while an Afghan team is busy talking to Taliban representatives in Qatar since January. The US state department official called the ongoing meeting in Qatar important for Washington that wants Afghan sides to agree soon on a cease fire and political settlement.

Khalilzad is to fly today (Thursday) to Qatar to talk to Taliban’s political leaders about his plan.

Separately, the reconciliation council said that they had received Khalilzad’s plan, which was not about a government of partnership, but is just about speeding up the ongoing peace efforts.

Khalilzad came to Kabul on Monday and has met President Ghani and his deputies, Abdullah Abdullah head of reconciliation council and former president Hamid Karzai.

He also met political leaders Mohammad Karim Khalili, Mohammad Mohaqeq, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, Salahuddin Rabbani, Atta and Rasoul Sayyaf.