Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace with Bajwa

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met Pakistan Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed Afghan Reconciliation Process among other matters, Pakistan media reported on Monday.

“Matters of mutual interest, regional security, the ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process and Pak-Afghan crossing point management were discussed during the meeting,” according to the report.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s peace efforts in the region and its role in intra-Afghan talks.

Earlier in September, Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad and held meetings with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior Pakistani officials.

Ambassador Khalilzad thanked Pakistan for its role in advancing the Afghanistan peace process.

Ambassador Khalilzad expressed appreciation on behalf of the United States, especially the important role that Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Bajwa played in facilitating the start of the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in Doha on September 12th and stressed the need for ongoing regional and international support for this historic opportunity for peace.