Khalilzad extols Afghan security forces bravery

AT News Report

KABUL: US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday visited wounded Afghan soldiers at Daoud Khan National Military Hospital, and the dedicated medical staff that looks after them.

“Their bravery and loyalty to Afghanistan knows no limit. They showed no bitterness, and welcomed a durable peace agreement with those they have fought,” he said in a tweet message.

He added; “When peace comes to Afghanistan, credit should go to these heroes. We are obligated to deliver a peace that honors their sacrifice as quickly as possible.”

Afghan security forces were extoled by Khalilzad when he is making all out efforts to find a political settlement to the Afghan conflict that taking casualties from both sides—Afghan security forces and the Taliban fighters plus civilians, who the worst victim.

The Afghan security forces are fighting against Taliban and other insurgent groups with great courage as recently at least 61 Taliban rebels were killed and 35 others wounded in an overnight operation carried out by Afghan security forces.