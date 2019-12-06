Khalilzad in Doha to resume Taliban talks: Sources

AT News

KABUL: To resume the stalled peace talks, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has landed in Doha, the capital city of Qatar, sources familiar with the Doha talks said on Friday.

Top US negotiator Khalilzad held numerous rounds of talks with Qatar-based Taliban members to find a logical and political settlement to the Afghan war. But in September US President Donald Trump called off the talks after a Taliban suicide bomber killed 12 innocent Afghan masses and a US soldier in downtown of Kabul city. Trump in that time said that Taliban did not have desire for peace.

However, last week when Trump landed in Bagram, north of Kabul, talked about Taliban’s willingness for ceasefire. Before that he said that US administration is working on an agreement with the group.

Furthermore, US State Department said that Khalilzad “will rejoin the talks with the Taliban in Doha to discuss steps that could lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and a peaceful settlement to the ongoing conflict in the country.”

During his visit to Kabul, Khalilzad held talks with Afghan leaders, discussing the Afghan peace process.