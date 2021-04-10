Khalilzad in Kabul to inform Ghani of Turkey conference preparation

AT News

KABUL: The US Envoy for Afghan Peace, Zalmay Khalilzad who is in Kabul, met President Ghani about what is called “preparations for Turkey conference”.

Presidential office said in a statement that the meeting discussed recent progresses on peace and preparations for Turkey conference expected to be held this month with the participation of representatives from Afghanistan, Taliban as well as foreign countries involved in Afghanistan affairs.

The US diplomat met separately with Abdullah Abdullah chairman of the reconciliation council. The council quoted Khalilzad as saying that “the international community wants Afghanistan to participate the conference” with a single plan over peace.

He assured that Washington was sticky to its commitments to continue Afghan peace talks, calling on all parties to make more efforts for ending the long war and bringing peace to their country.

“The United States and the world want the Afghan peace process be accelerated and that each opportunity be properly used to end the war and establish a durable peace in Afghanistan,” Khalilzad was quoted as saying by the statement issued by the reconciliation council.

The government of Afghanistan that objects Taliban offers about the next governing system, but has called the Turkey conference a good opportunity to gain a regional guarantee for the future of the country.