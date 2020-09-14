Khalilzad in Pakistan amid Doha talks

AT News

KABUL: The US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has landed in Pakistan on Monday after the inauguration of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha in search of a new formula to end the longest war in Afghanistan.

Based on reports, he will be meeting top Pakistani political and military officials.

Khalilzad would exchange views with the country’s officials over the next phases of the Afghan peace process which is expected to be concluded before the US presidential election, according to a source, who wished to remain anonymous.

This is as both the government and Taliban negotiating members are in Doha meeting face-to-face for the first time after nearly 20 years of war, and getting together under one roof to discuss the power sharing, future political landscape and other affairs of the country.

Before his trip to Pakistan, Khalilzad had termed the inauguration of intra-Afghan talks a historic opportunity enabling the Afghans to find a solution to end the war. He said there would be no intervention and the Afghans would be alone during the talks. “No foreign countries would interfere; the negotiating teams would be alone in the room.”

Khalilzad also said that the US would not allow any individual or regional powers to undermine the peace process for their interests.