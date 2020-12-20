Khalilzad laments over Afghan killings as too commonplace

US point-man for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad said Afghan war and killing have lost their legitimacy in the eyes of the overwhelming number of Afghans who need and yearn for peace and security.

AT News

KABUL: Reacting to the recent devastating attack in southern Ghazni province that took so many innocent lives, almost all of them children, the US Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in a series of tweets on Sunday reiterated his call on the Afghan warring parties to swiftly end the violence and agree to a political settlement to end the conflict as soon as possible.

“The news from Ghazni of the deaths of so many innocents, almost all of them children, is heart-breaking. We share the sorrow and grief that the victims’ families bear at this moment,” he said.

Three days ago, a bomb rigged to a rickshaw killed 15 people, including 11 children and wounded 20 others in eastern Ghazni province. The deadly bombing comes as violence continues to surge around the country in the wake of peace talks.

The killing and death of Afghans including civilians has become too commonplace, US point-man for peace said. “We condemn the ongoing high level of violence and we condemn all those who authorize and carry out such attacks across Afghanistan, creating terror and bloodshed,” Khalilzad said.

He continued, “Their goal is to sow discord and use violence to undermine Afghans committed to peace, a permanent end to violence, and a prosperous Afghanistan. This enemy must be denied.”

We call for all sides to reduce violence and move quickly to a ceasefire, Khalilzad added, saying “Together and with international support they must also deal with menace of unexploded ordnance and mines across the country to save precious lives, children and adults.

With the US-Taliban agreement, US-Afghan Joint Declaration, broad international support for peace and start of intra-Afghan negotiations, the intra-Afghan war and killing have lost their legitimacy in the eyes of the overwhelming number of Afghans who need and yearn for peace and security, he added.

The Islamic Republic and the Taliban must respect the demands of their people and reach a political agreement as soon as possible, Khalilzad said, adding the United States stands with the people of Afghanistan.

This is more than 487 civilians have been killed and 1,049 others received injuries during three months of grave violence conducted by the Taliban rebels around the country.

A Spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Tariq Aryan said that the militants had carried out 35 suicide attacks and 507 mine explosions.