Khalilzad meets Pakistani officials, Taliban on peace

US envoy’s renewed regional tour come as tensions are flaring up inside Afghanistan over the ‘reverse effect’ of his peace effort, which has only emboldened militants

KABUL: The U.S. envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, met with Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the steps required for the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations, the US embassy in Islamabad said Monday.

This is as Khalilzad is facing backlash in the Afghanistan Senate over a failure to convince the Taliban to curb their hostilities.

Khalilzad visited Islamabad on Sunday and held talks with Bajwa on the Afghan peace process. He is travelling to Qatar, Pakistan and Afghanistan as part of efforts to bring peace in the war-torn country.

The US embassy said in a statement that in the meeting with General Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad discussed the steps required for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.

“The two took note of recent progress created by the Eid ceasefire and accelerated prisoner releases as well as reduced violence ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations,” it said.

Khalilzad’s new tour of the region has once again sparked hopes for the all Afghan negotiations among the people who think the talk between President Ghani’s administration and the Taliban would help the end of war and bring a durable peace to their war-hit country.