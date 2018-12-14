Khalilzad meets Stoltenberg in Brussels

AT-KABUL: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad in Brussels.

A brief statement from the Western military alliance said that Ambassador Khalilzad would address the North Atlantic Council.

The North Atlantic Council expressed support for Khalilzad’s efforts to promote an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, the statement added.

Khalilzad’s visit to NATO headquarters comes as part of his third swing through the region, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates.

During his visit, the top US diplomat has met Afghan government officials and other interested parties to facilitate the peace process in the war-torn country.

Recently during his meeting with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, despite they discussed the Afghan peace process, Khalilzad said that Afghan conflict has no military solution.