Khalilzad optimistic for a good peace deal with Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: The US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, ZalmayKhalilzadhas expressed optimistic over a good peace deal with the Taliban, saying “Taliban are signaling” and they would like to conclude an agreement with Washington.

After his two-day tripe to Islamabad, the US Ambassador, Khalilzadarrived Friday in Doha to resume peace talks with the Taliban representatives there.

He said the US is not seeking an agreement of troop’s pull out and that troops withdrawal will be based on conditions. “Just got to Doha to resume talks with the Taliban. We are pursuing a peace agreement not a withdrawal agreement; a peace agreement that enables withdrawal. Our presence in Afghanistan is conditions-based, and any withdrawal will be conditions-based,” Khalilzad twitted.

In his strip to Islamabad, Khalilzad has held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Mahmood Querishi and Chief of Staff General, JavedBajwa to discuss issues over the Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad has twitted that peace requires a reliable assurance from both sides, Afghanistan and Pakistan.“Peace will require reliable assurances from Afghanistan&Pakistan that neither side’s territory is used to threaten the other,” said Khalilzad.

His remarks come as some top Afghan and US officials have expressed concerns over a quick troops withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Khalilzad has so far held seventh round of peace talks with the Taliban representatives in Qatari capital, Doha. The talks include US troops pullout –counterterrorism assurance –intra Afghan talks – ceasefire agreement between Afghan government and Taliban group.

The Talibanhas so far rejected any kind of negotiation with the Afghan government but pledged tohold talks with the government after approaching a schedule over foreign troops pullout.