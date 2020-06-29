Home / Latest Updates / Khalilzad resumes Afghan peace quest

Khalilzad resumes Afghan peace quest

Faizi mansour June 29, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 80 Views

AT News

KABUL: The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has departed on June 28 for travel to Doha, Islamabad, and Tashkent to talk issues related to the Afghan peace process and challenges at the forefront.

At all three locations, Ambassador Khalilzad will urge support for all Afghans to meet their remaining commitments ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically reduced violence and timely prisoner releases, the US Department of State said on Sunday in a statement.

Ambassador Khalilzad is joined by U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Adam Boehler and his team. “Afghan peace, economic growth, and regional connectivity are closely linked and mutually supportive,” the statement added.

The delegation will explore investment opportunities and partnerships in a range of sectors to advance the economic recovery of Afghanistan and support sustained peace and stability in the region.

Due to the challenges of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Khalilzad, CEO Boehler, and their delegation will also conduct meetings with Afghan officials throughout the trip remotely via video, the statement concluded.

About Faizi mansour

Check Also

EU asks Kabul to take more steps for children protection

AT News KABUL: The European Union (EU) has called on the government of Afghanistan to …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved