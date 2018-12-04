Khalilzad resumes mission to facilitate inclusive peace process
December 4, 2018
AT-KABUL: In his effort to bring peace in Afghanistan, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has resumed peace mission Sunday, where he will travel to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar with an interagency delegation.
The US Department of State in a statement said that Khalilzad will meet with Afghan government officials and other interested parties to support and facilitate an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan, empowering the Afghan people to decide their nation’s fate.
“Special Representative Khalilzad will be in communication with President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah, and other Afghan stakeholders to coordinate closely on efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government and other Afghans,” the statement said.
On his last trip to the region in November, Special Representative Khalilzad met with men and women active in civil society and peace efforts, members of the media, and other governmental and non-governmental officials.
He stressed that all Afghans must have a say in creating a sustainable peace for Afghanistan. The United States remains committed to supporting the Afghan people’s desire for peace, and to facilitating a political settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban that ensures Afghanistan never serves as a platform for international terrorism again.
Recently, in an interview with US’s PBS news agency Khalilzad said that the Afghan people deserve peace and that they are at war for 40 years.
“We are in hurry to end the Afghan tragedy,” Khalilzad said, adding US wants a peace that is worthy of the sacrifices that have been made in the past 17 years.
“We believe that the war factions, including the Taliban, they are saying that they cannot win the war and the Afghan government says that they want a political settlement. We say that we want a political settlement. We lead the international forces that are in Afghanistan so given that, it would be a moment of opportunity,” he said.
