Khalilzad says ‘excellent progress’ made in talks with Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: US Special Representative ZalmayKhalilzad said that his team and Taliban representatives will continue to discuss technical details as well as steps and mechanisms required for a successful implementation of the four-part agreement that they have been working toward since his appointment. Khalilzad in a tweet said that agreement on these details is essential.

“I will travel to Delhi for pre-scheduled meetings to further build international consensus in support of the Afghan Peace Process,” he added.

He furthered; “Building on excellent progress in Kabul last week, I’ve spent the last few days in Doha, focused on the remaining issues in completing a potential deal with the Taliban that would allow for a conditions-based troop withdrawal. We have made excellent progress.”

US ambassador Khalilzad last week has expressed optimism for a good peace deal with the Taliban in the eighth round of talks in Doha. “Taliban are signaling they would like to conclude an agreement. We are ready for a good agreement,” he twitted.

Taliban group pledge that it will hold talks with the Afghan government after reaching an agreement on a schedule of foreign troops withdrawal.