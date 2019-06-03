Khalilzad says killing of Afghans must stop

AT News Report

KABUL: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad wished all the Afghans “Eid Mubarak”, and called the killing of the Afghans to be stopped.

“Let us find ways to work together to reduce or to immediately end the violence, as we continue negotiations to end the war. The killing of the Afghans must stop. Eid Mubarak,” he tweeted.

According to a statement issued by the State Department, Khalilzad has started a new multi-nation trip to different countries over the Afghan peace talks, the statement said.

In this trip, the US Special Envoy will visit Afghanistan, Belgium, Germany, Pakistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from May 31 to June 16, the statement said.

In Kabul, Khalilzad will meet Afghan officials, civil society activists, women rights activists and other layers of the society to encourage them play their part in the ongoing peace process and pushing the process toward an intra-Afghan dialogue, the statement says.

In Doha, again Khalilzad will meet with the Taliban to resume the previous talks, the statement said.

Khalilzad will “encourage all parties to work towards intra-Afghan negotiations that lead to a final peace settlement”, the State Department said.

Germany, another of Khalilzad’s stops, has voiced willingness to hold a meeting on peace in Afghanistan.