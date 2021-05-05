Khalilzad, Tajik President discuss Afghan peace quest

AT News

KABUL: The U.S. envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad met Tajik President, Emomali Rahmon, exchanging views on the Afghan peace process.

A statement released by the office of Tajik President, quoted Rahmon as saying that strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Afghanistan was at “the center of his attention.”

“Tajikistan supports the Afghan government’s aspirations to establish security, peace and stability in their country. Dushanbe welcomes the inter-Afghan negotiations that are taking place to this end,” Rahmon said.

The Tajik President promised to make all-out efforts to facilitate solution for the challenges facing before Afghanistan and as well as contribute to its economic reconstruction.

In a statement the U.S. envoy stressed that military takeover would not be accepted by the U.S and international community.

“(Khalilzad) emphasized that there was strong consensus within both the regional and international community against any effort by the Taliban to pursue a military takeover. Only a negotiated settlement can end over 40 years of war in Afghanistan and Ambassador Khalilzad pledged common cause with Afghan leaders to accelerate efforts to reach an inclusive settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” the statement quoted the U.S. envoy as saying.

Khalilzad also called for formation of a political consensus among the Afghan leaders to pave the ground for successful peace negotiations.

President Ashraf Ghani had earlier said that all decisions about important national issues would be made by the government and people of the country after the U.S. withdrew troop. He said that the Afghan government was ready for all scenarios if provoked.