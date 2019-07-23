Khalilzad to arrive in Kabul for consultation with Afghan leaders

KABUL- US. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will arrive today in Kabul to consult closely with Afghan leaders on the next steps in Afghan peace process, with his visit coinciding with controversial remarks of US president.

“US. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Afghanistan and Qatar from July 22 – August 1, as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan” the US Department of State said in a statement.

In Kabul, Khalilzad “will consult closely with the Afghan government on next steps in the peace process, including identifying a national negotiating team that can participate in intra-Afghan negotiations” It said.

Khalilzad also expected to engage representatives of civil society, including peace advocates and women’s rights groups, to further encourage broad participation in the peace process.

After completing the consultations in Kabul he will travel to Doha, where he will resume talks with the Taliban.

Khalilzad arrives in Afghanistan in a while that Kabul in a strong reaction to recent remarks of US President has asked for clarification and explanation via the diplomatic channels.

Trump in his new controversial remarks said he could win the Afghan war in 10 days if he wanted, but he did not want to kill ten million people through a war in which “Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth.”