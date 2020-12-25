Khalilzad warns “targeted killings” threaten peace process

“People like Yousuf Rasheed and Farishta Kohistani are essential for any society. They are its conscience and keep its heart beating. They should not be fearful, intimidated, or worse, killed.”

KABUL: US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has infuriated over recent target killings in Afghanistan, saying such attacks must stop as it will threaten the peace process.

“Yousef Rasheed’s assassination is reprehensible. We condemn it. We also condemn the recent murder of several doctors working in Puli Charkhi and women’s rights activist Farishta Kohistani. Those behind these terrorist attacks must be held accountable,” Khalilzad said in series of tweets.

“Yousef was a patriot. He dedicated himself to making his country a better place. He advocated peace and progress. He was sensitive to grievances of all sides.”

“People like Yousef and Farishta are essential for any society. They are its conscience and keep its heart beating. They should not be fearful, intimidated, or worse, killed.”

“Living with so much violence is no way to live. It breeds a climate of fear. Fear will drive more Afghans to leave their homeland. Who will then be left to advocate for rights and freedoms? This is not the way a society will thrive and prosper,” Mr. Khalilzad believe.

He added, “These targeted killings and assassinations must stop. They threaten the peace process. The Afghan people demand peace. A ceasefire and political settlement remain urgent. I urge the negotiating parties to redouble their efforts. We stand ready to help.”

Afghan women’s rights activist Freshta Kohistani was assassinated along with her brother by unknown gunmen in Dahno village of Hes-e-Awal in Kohistan district of Kapisa province. She was killed by unknown gunmen riding on a motorcycle.

Yousuf Rasheed, CEO of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan, Rahmatullah Nikzad, a freelance reporter and head of a media safety union in Ghazni, ex-TOLOnews presenter Yama Siawash, Radio Azadi reporter Elyas Daee, Enekaas TV’s presenter in Nangarhar, Malala Maiwand, and Ariana News presenter Fardin Amini were all killed in separate incidents in the past two months.

Moreover, IED and stick bombs remain high threat, as recently five doctors were also killed in a targeted attack in Kabul.