Khalilzad: ‘We need to work together for Afghan peace’

AT-KABUL: The US Special Representative for Afghanistanreconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived Turkmenistan on Wednesday, where hediscussed the Afghan peace process with Turkmen officials, saying there is aneed to work together for peace to be restored in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad on his twitter account said after his trip to Pakistan, Russia and Uzbekistan, he traveled to Turkmenistan and talked about the Afghan peace process with Turkmen officials in detail.

He said both the sides agreed to work together for a political settlement in Afghanistan.

One day before, Khalilzad held a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, where they discussed the Afghan peace process.

Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States, Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council Lisa Curtis also attended the meeting.

When discussing prospects of peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, the parties once again confirmed that there is no military solution to the problem.

The two sides said in the meeting that “no Afghans should remain outside this political process and that the world community should contribute to consolidation of the entire Afghan society around the national interests in the name of peace and prosperity in the country”.

Practical aspects of implementation of large infrastructure projects and other socio-economic facilities in Afghanistan were also considered during the meeting, the statement said.

On his third trip of the region, Khalilzad visited Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and is expected to visit Qatar, the UAE and Belgium.