Khattak receives Khushal Khan Khattak Award for his book

June 16, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai has offered his heartiest congratulations to Afrasiab Khattak for receiving prestigious ‘Khushal Khan Khattak Poetry Award’ for shis book of poems ‘Nawi Tegh’.

“I am offering my best wishes to dear friend Afrasiab Khattak for being awarded by Pakistani literature academy with the Khushal Khan Khattak award and I wish him further success,” Karzai said.

Since Afrasiab Khattak is an all-out contributor, the Afghanistan Times Daily also congratulates him for his valuable achievement. Afrasiab Khattak is a man with such diverse creativity, and he is a well-deserved to be awarded by prestigious Khushal Khan Khattak Poetry Award, for his outstaying performances.

