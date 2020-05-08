Khost police chief killed in bomb blast

AT News

KABUL: Sayed Ahmad Babazai, provincial police for Khost was killed along with his three colleagues after a roadside bomb struck his vehicle in the province, interior ministry confirmed.

Tareq Aryan, spokesman for the ministry, said Friday that the incident happened in the Nader Shah Kot district, when Babazai was going to support security forces fighting a Taliban attack.

According to local officials, three of Babazai’s bodyguards also lost their lives in the blast.

Halim Fedai, provincial governor, said in a statement that Taliban had lately increased attacks in Khost and continue killing of people under the name of peace process.

He said that “Taliban do not trust peace”, continuing arming and training their fighters in the province.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for attacking Babazai, but President Ghani’s office said in a statement that “Taliban have not abandoned war and killing of Afghans”.

Khost shares border with Pakistan’s tribal region of Waziristan, from where Taliban enter Afghan soil and carry out deadly attacks on the security forces and civilians.