Khost residents torch house of alleged killer of a family

AT News

KABUL: As part of the traditional practice of tribal decision, the residents in Mandozai district of southern Khost has burst the house of an alleged murderer into flames after he and his five associates had killed seven members of his own family over property dispute.

Provincial security officials earlier said that seven members of a family, including women and children, were killed in an armed attack by some unknown gunmen in Ismlail Khil village of Mandozai district.

The resident of the village has torched the house of the alleged murderer without consultation with the security officials. The decision to set the house on fire is said to be made by the tribal elders of the district, where the government rarely take part to resolving the personal hostilities among the people, as the issue have often been resolved throughout traditional practice in the tribes.