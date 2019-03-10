Kidnapped child rescued in Faryab

AT News Report

KABUL: A kidnapped child has been rescued in an operation carried out by police in northern Faryab province, provincial official said Sunday.

A seven years old child, Hujatullah was kidnapped three days ago from 3rd PD of Maimana city, said a press statement issued by Faryab police.

Shortly after the incident, police has started searching operation and succeeded to rescue the abducted child on Saturday night, said the statement.

The abducted child was found in Tatara Khana area of PD 2nd in Maimana city, and was released by police. “The child has been reunited with his family.”

Soon after the abduction, the child’s parent lodged complaint, where two suspects have also arrested where currently they are under investigation.