Kidnappers’ gang busted in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Sunday said that its operatives have busted an abductors and armed robber gang during a fresh crackdown in Kabul.

Intelligence forces conducted a preemptive operation and succeeded to arrest a group of four kidnapers and armed robbers in PD17th, NDS said in a statement.

According to the statement, the arrested indicts are identified as Hamed famed to Changizand Haji leader of the gang, Matiullah famed to Qari deputy of the gang, Sediqullah famed to Sediq Sia and Mohammad Eshaq.

This gang was one of the most dangerous bands, which were behind killing of seven people and injuries of 42 others in Kabul, the statement added.

The arrested culprits have also taken 200,000 Afs and $4000 from 11 shopkeepers through bullying and threatening of them in PD 7th and 6th, the statement noted.

The criminals were detained following people complains and concern lodged to the NDS through 1919 and 1001 special complaint numbers, the statement added.

NDS encouraged people to dial 1001 and 1919 in order to eliminate in the society.