Kidnapping gang busted in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Saturday said its operatives have busted an abductors’ gang during raid conducted in Kabul, the capital city.

Intelligence operatives conducted a preemptive operation against kidnappers, in which seven kidnapers were detained from Qara Bagh district of Kabul, NDS said in a statement.

Intelligence forces also discovered and confiscated three AK-47 from the kidnappers, the statement say, adding the two kidnapped hostage were also set free during the operation.

One of the rescued hostages identified as Alam Zib one of the money exchanger, who was kidnapped last week from Kabul-Baghlan highway, the statement added.

According to the statement, Alam Zib was on the way to Baghlan from Kabul with his driver, who was abducted and taken to Qara Bagh district.

Kidnappers had asked $500,000 in ransom for his releasing, however, NDS personnel busted the kidnappers and released the hostages.