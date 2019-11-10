Killer of Paktia judges killed in Logar airstrike

AT News Report

KABUL: An airstrike in central Logar province has killed the assassins of the Paktika judges, who have lost their lives in a Taliban ambush in Mohammad Agha district of Logar last week, military officials said Sunday

Head of Logar provincial council, Hasibullah Stanikzai told Pajhwok Afghan News that the judges have been targeted on Kabul-Logar highway in Baqiabad village of the district.

The ministry of defense in a statement has indentified one the killed militants as Waisuddin, a Taliban commander, who had also been involved in the subversive acts in the province.

Logar is located in the neighboring capital Kabul. The province is considered as one of the insecure in the central parts of the country.