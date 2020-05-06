Killing of Afghan migrants by Iranian guards ‘unforgivable crime’

AT News

KABUL: The Presidential Palace has termed the Afghan migrants killing by the Iranian border police an “unforgivable crime”, saying that the ministry of foreign affairs is seriously investigating the incident.

“Cruelly and inhumanity treatment that caused to the martyrdom of a number of our innocent citizens in the borderline with Iran is an unforgivable crime,” said, Sediq Sediqqi, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman.

Earlier, some video went viral on social media, showing that the Iranian border forces brutally beaten the Afghan migrants and then pushing them down into Hariroad River located alongside the borderline between Afghanistan and Iran in western Herat province. According to the reports 23 of 57 migrants had not been able to cross the river, thus they fall down.

But Iran, the neighboring country of Afghanistan, has turned down the report, saying that in accordance to the investigation, it has not occurred alongside Afghanistan-Iran borderline.

The Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Haneef Atmar has condemned the Iranian border forces vicious treatment and pledged that he would reach out the issue throughout diplomatic channels with Iran.

The Afghan foreign ministry had earlier said that Afghanistan and Iran has agreed on formation of mutual delegation to investigate the murder of Afghan migrants by the Iranian police.

The reports about the Iran border forces’ cruel behavior Against the Afghan refugees have faced internationally harsh reactions.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells has called the event horrifying. “We support calls for a thorough investigation. Those found guilty of such abuse must be held accountable,” she added.

The US Embassy in Kabul said, “we support the decision of the ministry of foreign affairs of Afghanistan to launch an investigation and call on Iran to cooperate fully and hold the guilty accountable.”

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission has expressed concerns over the tragic event and said that the savage actions by the Iran border police against the Afghan migrants is an obvious violation of human rights, refugee rights and international treaties between the countries.