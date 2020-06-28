Home / Latest Updates / Kunduz conflict leaves six Afghan forces dead

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban rebels have attacked the Afghan security force checkpoints in the northern Kunduz province, in which at least six soldiers were killed and two others wounded, local officials said on Sunday.

Mohammad Yousuf Ayoubi, head of the Kunduz Provincial Council said that the attack took place on Saturday night in Imam-Sahib district of the province.

The Taliban have seized the weapons and ammunitions of the security forces, he added.

He said that the militants were also suffered casualties but fell short over exact numbers.

