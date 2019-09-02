Kunduz suicide bombing leaves six police dead

AT News Report

KABUL: A Suicide bomber has targeted a group of the Afghan security forces in embattled northern Kunduz province, in which six security forces were killed and another 19 were injured just a day after the city was cleared of the Taliban fighters by Afghan forces.

“Today (Monday) afternoon around 3:00pm a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near to the police base of the highway Security Unit” Enamullah Rahmani, Spokesman for Kunduz Police told Afghanistan Times, without providing more details.

Another security official in the province confirmed at least six members of the police were killed in the attack while over 10 were injured.

The attacker apparently tried to target the commander of the unit but was failed.

The attacked unit of the security forces is responsible for the security of the highway in Kudnuz province.

The attack came just two days after the city was attacked by hundreds of Taliban fighters on Saturday early morning, in which some neighborhood of the city was fallen to the Taliban fighters for few hours before to be pushed back by Afghan security forces.