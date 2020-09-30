Landmines still kill and maim in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Landmines and other unexploded ordnances remain hidden killers that threaten lives of thousands of people in different areas of Afghanistan mostly in the rural regions.

In latest incident, 14 civilians most of them women and children were killed when a minivan carrying them to a pilgrimage area struck a landmine in Daikundi province, a central area surround by Taliban-controlled regions.

“The minivan hit a roadside bomb place on the road, in which 14 people including women and children were killed,” Nasrollah Ghori, provincial spokesman said.

The incident also left three children injured.

This is not only Daikundi where people are in danger of landmines and roadside bombs.

Two men and a woman were killed in a similar incident in the adjacent province of Ghor, according to provincial officials.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemns use of anti-personnel mines as illegal. It said in a report that more than 100 people were killed and injured by unexploded ordnances in August alone.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) also condemned use of bombs.

“This can clearly violate human rights. When the peace negotiations are going on, unfortunately, the lives of people are not worthy for the war parties,” Zabihullah Farhang, spokesman for the commission said.