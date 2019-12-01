Latest opportunity for peace must not be lost

AT News

KABUL: Some political elites believe that the ground has been paid for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan and that the involved sides should not lose this opportunity.

The politicians in a gathering held on Sunday has emphasized on creation of national consensus regarding Afghan peace process.

“Peace talks are now in a national and international level and Afghans should not miss this golden chance,” said Gulrahman Qazi, head of peace and rescue council of Afghanistan.

He said that Afghan government and Taliban should hold intra-Afghan-talks in near future.

The remarks comes days after US President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit from Afghanistan to celebrate the American holiday “Thanks Giving Day” with his soldiers in a military base “Bagram”. Trump has also expressed optimism for Afghan peace, saying that Taliban are ready to reach a political agreement with him and end the longest US war in Afghanistan.

Peace and election were the two major issues for the Afghan government to overcome within the ongoing year. But the situation looks like the government has so far failed to reach a solution in regards for both. According to some sources, Germany may hold a meeting over Afghan peace process after the China conference has been delayed for many times due to opposition of Taliban on the list of Afghan government’s delegation.