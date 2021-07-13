Lavrov says US in pursuit of military bases near Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Russia says that the United States is attempting to establish military bases in Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, said Tuesday that Washington has not yet left Afghanistan, adding that it still interferes and launches airstrikes inside the country.

He said that the United States still tries to monitor the Afghanistan situation from near with establishing military bases in the nearby countries.

According Lavrov, the United States can launch aerial attacks on Afghanistan from the nearby bases.

Reports said earlier said that the US was allowed to establish a base in Pakistan’s tribal regions, but the country’s prime minister Imran Khan denied the reports, saying he would never let the United States to do that and to attack Afghanistan from his country.