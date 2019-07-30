Law violation in some electoral campaigns

AT News Report

KABUL: The Independent Electoral Complaint Commission says some law violations were seen on the third day of presidential electoral campaign.

Qotbuddin Roydar, deputy head of the commission, said Tuesday that attendance of some senior government officials in the campaigns and the use of government sources were violation of the law.

“We saw some government officials attending the campaigns, which is a violation of law. The candidates had committed to run their campaigns according to the law and we provided them with all procedures. But unfortunately, we saw some violations,” Roydar said.

He said that government officials also use the social media in favor of their favorite candidates. Roydar warned that the violator candidates would be legally punished.

Government officials, according to the election law, are not allowed to campaign for the candidates or use government sources.

Roydar did not mention a certain candidate, but Salahuddin Rabbani, who is acting foreign minister, was seen in Abdullah Abdullah’s campaign on the first day.

President Ghani, had earlier said that no government official (civil and military) can attend electoral gatherings.

President Ghani used a military chopper to go to his campaign place. Rezwan Morad, a spokesman for Ghani’s electoral campaign, said he was allowed to use presidential sources.

A spokesman for Abdullah’s campaign, said that Rabbani attended the campaign from the address of Jamiat party leadership, not from foreign ministry.