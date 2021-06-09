Lawmakers criticizes shooting on protestors in Badakhshan

AT News

KABUL: Lawmakers on their Wednesday session voiced criticisms on the government for shooting the protestors in the northern province of Badakhshan.

On Tuesday, dozens of people come out in front of the provincial governor’s office to protest the rising insecurity. However the protestors engaged into physical dispute that left three people killed and over 20 others wounded.

Speaker of the House, Mir Rahman Rahmani ordered the internal security commission of the parliament to investigate the issue. He said that termed shooting of the protestors as violation of international human rights norms.

Earlier, provincial governor’s spokesman, Nik Mohammad Nazari said that the residents set several government installations on fire.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission in a statement called for the investigation of the incident. The commission expressed concerns, saying that the Afghan government is obliged to provide security for the protestors based on national and international norms.