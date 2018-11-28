Lawmakers give green light to establishment of interim government
November 28, 2018
KABUL: The members of parliament say if the proposed interim administration could help people reach a sustainable peace, then it should not be opposed.
They asked Wednesday the government to make all of its efforts to reach this goal (peace) and it should not prevent the interim administration if it really could help a durable peace.
Meanwhile, a few number of the lawmakers opposed the release of militia commander Alipoor arrested on Sunday, calling it against the law. These parliamentarians said the release of commander Alipoor not only hurt the security organs’ prestige, but also these bodies lose public’s trust.
