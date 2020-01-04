Home / Latest Updates / Lawmakers want details over 15 billion Afs transfer

Lawmakers want details over 15 billion Afs transfer

AT News

KABUL: The members of parliament call on the government to provide details how 15 billion Afs was transferred to the ministry of finance.

The lawmakers said in the parliament’s Saturday session that the money transfer was a clear violation of the law.

Allah Gol Mojahed, a member of parliament called the money transfer an “important issue” that legislators should be shared with.

Meanwhile, the MPs asked for a simultaneous Taliban-government negotiation with the US-Taliban talks.

They said a ceasefire was needed to be agreed by all parties so that peace talks be held properly.

