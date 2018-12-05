Home / Latest Updates / Lawmakers worried about worsening security situation

Lawmakers worried about worsening security situation

AT-KABUL: Members of parliament say the security situation was as worrying as government has only control on the centers of provinces and districts.

The legislators said in the parliament’s Wednesday session more districts in the provinces of Zabul, Ghazni and some others were under Taliban control and government forces had failed to retake them.

Separately, members of senate said that civilians have been killed and injured in the recent operations launched by Afghan and foreign forces as well as attacks by the armed opposition groups.

