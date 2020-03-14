Leaders gather as political crisis brews

AT News

KABUL: A number of political leaders held meeting on Saturday to discuss the country’s situation such as peace process and the current crisis emerged after the September 28th presidential election.

The meeting was hosted by Mohammad Karim Khalili, leader of Wahdat-e-Islami party and chairman of the high peace council.

Former President Hamid Karzai, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Mohammad Mohaqqeq, Salahuddin Rabbani, Sayed Hamed Gilani, Sayed Ishaq Gilani, Anwarulhaq Ahadi and Hajji Din Mohammad participated in the meeting.

They talked about the intra-Afghan negotiations and the list of negotiating delegation.

The participant politicians also discussed how to get out of the current crisis and presented their solution offers.