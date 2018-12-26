Legislative want comprehensive investigation over recent Kabul attack

AT-KABUL: Members of parliament expressed concern over Monday’s Kabul terrorist attack, calling on the government to hold a comprehensive investigation to find the planning location of the attack that killed 43 people, while another 30 were injured.

A group of attackers stormed the department of martyrs and disabled persons after a car bomber opened their way by detonating explosive devices. The several-hour long gun battle with the security forces ended when the last attacker was killed. 11 ladies working for the department were among the dead.

The lawmakers on Wednesday urged that the dark angels of the deadly attack should be found and shared with people.

“The government needs to launch comprehensive investigations to find out who had planned the attack and where was it organized, because nobody has claimed responsibility. We need to know its culprits, for this we want satisfying response from security organs,” said lawmaker Amir Khan Yar.

Government denounced the attack carried out by “enemies of Afghanistan”.

The interior ministry accused Taliban of being behind the attack, claiming the group was paving the ground for all other terrorist groups. “After this and based on an exclusive method adopted by the new minister, we will identify the terrorist group that has planned the attack in each attack. Their faces will be introduced to the people of Afghanistan and the world. The recent Kabul attack is also under investigation and will be soon unveiled,” Nosrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman of the interior ministry said.