Leopard poisoned death by Nangarhar ranchmen

AT News

KABUL: Ranchmen in the eastern province of Nangarhar killed a leopard by poison, provincial officials confirmed.

The incident took place in the Dara-e-Parang of the Durbaba district, provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said on Sunday.

He said that the ranchmen killed the leopard after it killed some of their cattle.

Khogyani said an investigation was underway to detain the culprits.

Leopard is a rare wild animal in Afghanistan mostly in the mountainous areas in south, east, northeast and central areas.

The government has forbidden hunting of leopard as illegal act.

A large number of rare wild animals went missing during the past four decades of war. Reports say that most of them went to the mountains of neighboring Pakistan.