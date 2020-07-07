Local police commander, three companions killed in Nangarhar blast

AT News

KABUL: A local police commander and his three bodyguards were killed and 11 others received injuries in a car bombing in eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday morning, provincial officials said.

A suicide car bomber targeted Mir Zaman, a local commander in Central Square of Koz Kunar district, Attaullah Khogyani, provincial governor spokesman said.

“Zaman and his three bodyguards were killed in the blemish.”

Nine civilians and two bodyguards of the slain commander were also wounded in the blast.

Provincial Governor, Shahmahmood Miakhil has strongly condemned the attack, and expressed his deepest condolences with the martyred families and wished quick recovery to the wounded.

No group, including the Taliban, has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.