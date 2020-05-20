Lockdown in Farah brings rise in violence against women

AT News

KABUL: Officials in the western province of Farah say that the Corona virus pandemic has caused increase of violence against women.

Kobra Azimi, head of provincial women’s affairs department, said Wednesday that they had registered 25 cases of violence against women in last month.

She called the Corona virus-related lockdown that keeps men at home as the main reason of the violence.

“The Corona virus has put negative impacts on all the life sections especially violence in the families. Many cases we receive show the violence against women due to poverty as men have been locked down because of Corona virus,” she said.

Azimi added that they have taken measures to reduce violence against women during the quarantine.